Duterte naging abala sa ilang aktibidad sa huling araw bilang pangulo

Posted at Jun 29 2022 07:48 PM

Naging abala si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa ilang aktibidad sa kaniyang mga huling araw bilang pinuno ng bansa. Kabilang dito ang pagdalo sa isang konsiyerto ng pasasalamat noong Linggo. Nagpa-Patrol, Pia Gutierrez. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 29 Hunyo 2022

