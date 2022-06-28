Home  >  News

Customs chief, 21 other officials tagged in alleged agri-smuggling

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 29 2022 01:17 AM

The chief of the Customs bureau was tagged by the country's intelligence agency in the alleged smuggling of agricultural products. He is among 22 senior officials named in a report submitted to the Senate. Robert Mano has more.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 28, 2022
