Chinese VP to attend Marcos Jr.'s inauguration

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 29 2022 01:00 AM

China's vice president is representing Chinese leader Xi Jinping at this Thursday's inauguration of the Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The event's organizers say it will be a simple and traditional inaugural ceremony. Joyce Balancio reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 28, 2022
