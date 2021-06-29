Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Laguna officials nagpulong para mapababa ang pagkalat ng COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 29 2021 08:04 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Ang Laguna ang may pinakamataas na daily average ng mga bagong kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa, base sa datos ng Department of Health. Kaya puspusan ang pagtutok ng probinsiya para mapababa ang kaso. Nagpa-Patrol, Arra Perez. TV Patrol, Martes, 29 Hunyo 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   rehiyon   regions   regional news   Laguna   Covid-19   coronavirus disease   Department of Health   Covid-19 transmission   TV Patrol   Arra Perez   Covid-19   coronavirus  