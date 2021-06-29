Home  >  News

Isa pang insidente ng ‘naturukan pero di nabakunahan’ naiulat sa Mandaluyong

ABS-CBN News

Jun 29 2021

Matapos ang viral video ng isang nagpabakuna sa Makati City na hindi naturukan nang maayos ay lumutang din ang isa pang kaparehong video mula naman sa isang vaccination site sa Mandaluyong City. Nagpa-Patrol, Kori Quintos. TV Patrol, Martes, 29 Hunyo 2021. 

