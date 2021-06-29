Home  >  News

ICC urges drug war victims to come forward

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 29 2021 11:15 PM

The International Criminal Court calls for the inputs of the victims of the drug war in the Philippines to help on its decision to whether or not allow a probe into the drug war killings in the country. As Mike Navallo tells us, a group of Filipino lawyers is set to submit more information to the autonomous court. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 29, 2021
 
