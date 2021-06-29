Home  >  News

TV Patrol

IATF, Cebu LGU di pa nagkakasundo sa isyu ng quarantine protocols

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 29 2021 07:53 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Walang napagkasunduan ang IATF at ang Cebu provincial government sa isyu ng quarantine protocols. Suhestiyon pa ng mga opisyal ng Cebu na magkaroon ng hiwalay na quarantine protocol para sa mga Cebuano na galing sa ibang bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Martes, 29 Hunyo 2021. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog News   TV Patrol   quarantine   quarantine protocol   IATF   Cebu   pandemic   COVID-19   COVID-19 protocols   Cebu COVID-19 protocols   foreign travelers   transportasyon  