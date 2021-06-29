Human rights groups lack communication strategies to fight online disinformation: study

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The human rights sector in the Philippines is under a "survival mode" against information warfare under President Rodrigo Duterte's incumbency, according to a new study highlighting the movement's struggle in rebuilding public trust.

"Our study really describes the situation of the human rights sector as really undergoing what we called 'survival mode,'" Jonathan Ong, research fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy, told ANC.

"Human rights workers who we interviewed talk about how human rights as a brand, as a sector has become 'tarnished,' 'broken' or even a 'bad word' under the Duterte regime," he added.

The 64-page study titled "Human Rights in Survival Mode: Rebuilding Trust and Supporting Digital Workers in the Philippines" found that human rights organizations were "handicapped in their ability to cope with information warfare under the current political environment as they have failed to make significant investments in strategic communication."

"We could say that the level of public trust has really waned in the past 4 or 5 years. For some of these workers, they feel really disappointed, disillusioned," Ong said.

Known as the most active civil society in Asia, the country's human rights movement has "faced an unprecedented crisis of legitimacy while burdened with the responsibility to advocate for the many victims of abuses," according to the study.

Human rights groups have been subjected to digital disinformation, online trolling and conspiracy theories, tagging them as communist sympathizers and criminal supporters, the study added. This is on top traditional attacks such as enforced disappearances, imprisonment, and censorship.

Ong then urged human rights groups to "use communication and digital technologies to take control of the political narrative, connect with diverse audiences, correct disinformation narratives and support their colleagues in peril."

The study, conducted from December 2019 to March 2020, also revealed that communication workers continued to play peripheral roles in their organizations.

For the group, there are opportunities for coalition-building with allies in journalism, advertising, and public relations, and the academe for listening projects as well as creative interventions.

"We hope the report will try to open up a conversation about human rights workers. How they can help themselves. How they can also help those who are experiencing mental health issues even having to do this kind of work on an everyday basis," Ong said.