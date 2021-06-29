Duterte adopts strategy for job recovery

Watch more in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed an executive order adopting the Employment Recovery Strategy (NERS) to spur the creation of jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a document Malacañang released on Tuesday.

"The COVID-19 response requires a whole-of-government approach in the implementation of urgent and critical measures to mitigate its adverse impact to society, especially to the micro, small and medium enterprises, and the entire labor force," Duterte said in Executive Order 140 signed on June 25.

To this end, he adopted NERS that will focus on the following, said the President.

Creation of a policy environment that encourages a generation of more employment opportunities

Improvement of employability, wellness, and productivity of workers under the new normal

Provision of support to existing and emerging businesses, and security and preservation of employment

The same executive order institutionalized the NERS Task Force that will be chaired by the Trade Secretary.

Some 4.14 million Filipinos were jobless in April, the Philippine Statistics Authority said earlier this month.

Unemployment in January 2021 was at 8.7 percent with 3.95 million jobless Filipinos, data showed.