DOH: 14 patients recover from Alpha, Delta COVID-19 variants in Davao Region

Fourteen patients in Davao Region have recovered from the more infectious Alpha and Delta COVID-19 variants, an official of the Department of Health said on Tuesday.

The 14 patients, who had no history of local or international travel, "fully recovered" on Monday, said DOH-Davao regional director Dr. Annabelle Yumang.

"Patuloy pa iyong investigation nito kung mayroon ba talaga silang link doon sa mga gatherings na nangyari or sa mga clustering," she said in a televised public briefing.

"Ito po iyong ginagawa natin ngayon para matukoy din talaga kung mayrooon ba silang, may nakukuha ba sila doon, may exposure ba sila doon sa mga galing sa labas."

(The investigation continues on whether they had links to recent gatherings or clusterings. This is what we are doing to determine if they got something there, if they were exposed to people from outside the region.)

Davao Region has tallied some 41,000 coronavirus cases, 3,775 of which were active as of June 28, according to the health department's online tracker.

Provincial personnel on the average trace 10 people who had direct contact with coronavirus sufferers, said Yumang. The standard contact-tracing ratio is 15 contacts for every patient with COVID-19.

Some patients give limited information to contact-tracers and refuse to identify their contacts, Yumang said.

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 recommended that Davao City, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Sur to be placed under the second strictest lockdown level in the first half of July.

President Rodrigo Duterte has "preliminarily approved" the task force's quarantine recommendation and local governments have until Tuesday night to appeal against this, Malacañang said.