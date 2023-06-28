Home  >  News

Teachers' group files fresh complaint before ILO vs PH gov't 'red-tagging'

Posted at Jun 28 2023 02:49 PM

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers has filed a fresh complaint before the International Labor Organization against the Philippine government. The group cited continuing cases of alleged threats and red-tagging against its members.—Rundown, ANC, June 28, 2023
