Metro Manila may log up to 4,600 COVID-19 cases a day by mid-July due to increased mobility and lax compliance with protocols, the Department of Health said on Tuesday.

Public compliance to health standards has declined by about 21 percent, said DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

“‘Pag ganito po ang nangyari, we are seeing that by the middle of July, baka tumaas pa ho rin ho ang ating daily cases dito sa National Capital Region from 3,800 to 4,600,” she told TeleRadyo.

(When that happens, we are seeing that by the middle of July, our daily cases here in the National Capital Region may rise from 3,800 to 4,600.)

The DOH on Saturday said 5 areas in Metro Manila have been classified as "moderate risk", as new COVID-19 cases continued to grow.

But Vergeire said there was no need to tighten restrictions in the region for now.

“Even though na meron tayong moderate risk classification ng ibang areas sa NCR, kailangan tingnan din po natin yung level ng mga gamit ng beds natin for COVID sa ating mga ospital,” Vergeire said.

“And here in NCR, we are not seeing any increase in the number of hospital admissions, nandoon pa rin po tayo sa less than 50 percent, and therefore nakikita natin po na wala naman po tayong pagbabadyang escalation,” she added.

(Even though we have a moderate risk classification for some areas in NCR, we need to see the COVID-19 bed utilization rate in the hospitals. And here in NCR, we are not seeing an increase in hospital admissions, we are at still less than 50 percent, so we don't see any need to escalate quarantine restrictions.)

Metro Manila will stay under the loosest COVID-19 Alert 1 until July 15, Malacañang announced later in the day.

From June 20 to 26, the country recorded 4,634 new COVID-19 cases or an average of 662 per day, the DOH said Monday. The agency said this was 53 percent higher than the 3,051 infections logged from June 13 to 19.

— TeleRadyo, 28 June 2022