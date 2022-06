Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – A low pressure area (LPA) is expected enhance the southwest monsoon and bring rains to parts of the Philippines on Tuesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

PAGASA said the LPA was spotted 305 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan as of 3 a.m. on June 28.

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are possible in Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Visayas, and the Zamboanga Peninsula, according to the state weather bureau.

Weather forecaster Ana Clauren-Jorda said the LPA is unlikely to develop into a storm in the next 48 hours.

Nonetheless, they are monitoring it closely, she said.

"Iine-expect natin na in the next 2-3 days sa Metro Manila pati na rin sa may kanlurang bahagi pa ng Luzon, Visayas, at Mindanao ay makakaranas po ng mga pag-ulan sa sususnod na 3 araw, kaya pinag-iingat at pinaghahanda po natin yung ating mga kababayan."

--TeleRadyo, 28 June 2022