Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

ALAMIN: Bagong mga panuntunan bago itaas ang alert level sa lugar

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 28 2022 08:01 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Binago na ng IATF ang kanilang matrix para masabi kung ang isang lugar ay kailangan nang itaas ang alert level. Kaya kahit tumaas pa ang kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa, mananatili pa rin sa Alert Level 1 ang ilang lugar basta't nananatiling mababa ang ilang parameters. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Martes, 28 Hunyo 2022. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  IATF   inter-agency Task force   alert level   DOH   Department of Health   COVID-19   coronavirus  