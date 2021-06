Filipinos can get missed 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine up to 6 months, says expert

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Filipinos can get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine up to 6 months after their first dose, the head of the country's vaccine expert panel said Monday.

It was earlier reported that some 113,000 Filipinos missed the schedule of their second jab, according to the Department of Health.

Experts are still studying how long the antibodies of a fully-vaccinated individual lasts, said Dr. Nina Gloriani.

"Puwede pa. Meron pa tayong parang leeway mga 3 months, even 6 months. Pero 'wag natin patatagalin. Ang kaso (ng COVID-19) 'di naman bumababa, akyat-baba ang kaso even sa NCR," told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(You can still get it. The leeway is 3 months, even 6 months but don't take too long. The number of COVID-19 cases don't really decline. It goes up and down even in NCR.)

"Ang ibang bakuna mas mahaba ang interval mas madami ang antibody."

(In some vaccines, the longer the interval, the higher number of antibodies.)

Some 2,527,286 Filipinos out of a target of 58 million have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Sunday, the government said.