Looser Metro Manila COVID-19 quarantine unlikely for now, says Palace spokesman

President Rodrigo Duterte might not downgrade the COVID-19 community quarantine of Metro Manila in early July, Malacañang's spokesman said on Monday.

The National Capital Region is under general community "with heightened restrictions" at least until June 30.

“I will not prejudge. Pero sa tingin ko po GCQ ang ating current quarantine classification sa Metro Manila. Siguro po, mahirap po magbago ng classification as of now,” said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

(But I think our current classification in Metro Manila is GCQ. Perhaps it is difficult to change the classification as of now.)

The inter-agency task force advising Duterte on the country's COVID-19 response will meet later Monday, Roque said in a press briefing.

He said Duterte would address the public as well but might not announce new July classifications yet because the task force's recommendation is still subject to appeals from local governments.



The President might deliver a second Talk to the People this week, said Roque.