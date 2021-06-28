Home  >  News

Limited face-to-face classes maaaring irekomenda sa mas maraming kurso

Posted at Jun 28 2021 07:16 PM

Nananatiling COVID-free ang isang unibersidad na pinayagang magbigay ng limited face-to-face classes mula pa noong unang bahagi ng 2021. Kung magpapatuloy ang pagiging ligtas ng mga estudyante, posibleng irekomenda ng Commission on Higher Education na unti-unti na ring papasukin ang mga mag-aaral sa iba pang mga kurso. Nagpa-Patrol, Arra Perez. TV Patrol, Lunes, 28 Hunyo 2021

