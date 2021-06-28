What's keeping Duterte from completing COVID-19 vaccination?

Watch more in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to get his second COVID-19 vaccine dose, nearly 2 months after he received his first jab, his spokesman said Monday.

Malacañang issued a clarification on this last week, saying the head of Duterte's security team was "mistakenly informed" when he announced that the President has completed his coronavirus inoculation.

But what is stopping Duterte from getting his second vaccine dose?

"I do not know po," said the President's spokesman Harry Roque. "It could be, because alam ko nagpa-test na siya sa antibodies niya, mataas daw. But anyway, I don’t know. We will just be speculating."

(It could be, because I know he got tested for antibodies, the level was high.)

Duterte earlier this June told Filipinos to make time and go back for their second jab.

Asked if Duterte's failure to complete his own vaccination runs counter to government messaging, Roque said, "No, because I am not saying he will not have his second dose. He just has not had his second dose."

Officials said Duterte received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm on May 3. A video and photo of the supposed inoculation were released to the media.

The donated supplies of Sinopharm's vaccine candidate, from which Duterte's supposed first dose was sourced, was granted emergency use authorization by the Philippines' drug regulator over a month later.

The World Health Organization recommends an interval of 3–4 weeks between the first and second dose of Sinopharm's vaccine.