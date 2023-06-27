Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – A migrant workers group continued to appeal to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to work to bring Mary Jane Veloso safely to the Philippines.

Speaking on ANC’s Rundown, Migrante International Chairperson Joanna Concepcion noted that Veloso’s case has been languishing in Philippine courts for 8 years now.

“The ongoing case in the Philippines has been 8 years now, sobrang tagal na, nasan na po yung hustisya, para kay Mary Jane bilang biktima ng human trafficking?” she asked.

“Kaya meron din pong magagawa ang pangulo na pabilisin din po sana yung proseso ng pagkuha ng testimonya ni Mary Jane, dahil nung binisita po namin yung mga government institutions in Indonesia, that is one of the top questions that they have: kumusta na daw po yung legal case against Mary Jane’s human traffickers in the Philippines,” she added.

(The case has been pending for a long time, where is the justice for Mary Jane as a victim of human trafficking? Our president can speed up the process by which Mary Jane’s testimony can be taken, because when we visited Indonesian government institutions, that is one of the top questions they had: how is the case against Mary Jane’s human traffickers going?)

Concepcion’s statement comes days after Veloso reunited with her family in Indonesia for the first time in 5 years.

Concepcion added that Veloso should be given clemency and not merely extradited to the Philippines.

“Our call continues to be appeal for clemency as Mary Jane is a victim of human trafficking. She is not a criminal and does not belong to any drug syndicate,” she said.

“That should be what the president should assert and proactively persist in appealing to the Indonesian President for clemency for Mary Jane as a victim of human trafficking,” she added.

In October 2010, an Indonesian court sentenced Mary Jane to death by firing squad. She was supposed to be executed on April 29, 2015.

But a last-minute reprieve spared her life following the surrender of her recruiters, Ma. Cristina Sergio and Julius Lacanilao.

Atty. Minnie Lopez of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers said the case against Veloso’s recruiters was pending before a Nueva Ecija court.

She said representatives of the Philippine and Indonesian governments were discussing conditions the taking of Mary Jane’s deposition through written questions.