Marcos sees need to reskill, upskill Filipino sailors amid changes in global shipping industry

Posted at Jun 27 2023 12:00 AM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the country’s shipping industry to remain competitive by adopting new and cleaner technologies and updating the skills of Filipino seafarers. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 26, 2023
