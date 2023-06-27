Home  >  News

Ilang lugar sa bansa nakakaranas na ng dry spell: PAGASA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 27 2023 07:05 PM

Nakararanas na ng tuyong kondisyon ang ilang lugar sa bansa kahit hindi pa naglalabas ng El Niño advisory ang PAGASA. Paliwanag naman ng ahensiya'y makakaranas pa muna ng malalakas na ulan ang ilang bahagi ng bansa kahit matapos silang maglabas ng El Niño advisory sa mga susunod na buwan. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Martes, 27 Hunyo 2023

