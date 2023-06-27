Home  >  News

Critics slam Gadon's appointment as presidential adviser on poverty alleviation

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 27 2023 09:55 PM

Critics lambast the appointment of controversial lawyer Larry Gadon as the Philippine president's adviser on poverty alleviation.

Gadon is indefinitely suspended from practicing law after his verbal attacks on journalists. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 27, 2023
