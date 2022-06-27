Home  >  News

Protests held in US after Supreme Court ends protection for abortion

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 27 2022 10:26 PM

Protests continue in the US after the Supreme Court ended constitutional protection for abortion that had been in place for nearly half a century.

Among those condemning the Court's move are Filipino-American women. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 27, 2022
 
