DOJ chief says ICC prosecutor should have given PH more time to probe drug war

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 27 2022 10:02 PM

The Philippine justice secretary hits back at the International Criminal Court after one of its prosecutors sought to reopen its probe into the country's bloody anti-narcotics campaign.

The prosecutor and several Philippine lawyers believe the Duterte government has not conducted a genuine investigation of itself. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 27, 2022
