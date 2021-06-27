Home  >  News

Mas maikling araw sa quarantine ng mga galing ibang bansa tinutulak ng Cebu

Posted at Jun 27 2021 06:03 PM

Tinutulak pa rin ng Cebu provincial government na mabawasan ang araw sa quarantine facility ng mga pasahero na mula ibang bansa. Ito'y matapos silang mapuwersang sumunod sa Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases na 10 araw dapat ang ilagi sa quarantine facility sa mga nanggagaling sa ibang bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Linggo, 27 Hunyo 2021

