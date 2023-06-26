Home  >  News

DOJ seeks transfer of inmate Jad Dera out of NBI detention center

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 26 2023 11:43 PM

The Philippine justice department seeks to move alleged drug trafficker Jad Dera out of the detention center of the National Bureau of Investigation.

Dera was discovered to have been moving in and out of the NBI facility where other detainees allegedly had similar privileges. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 26, 2023
