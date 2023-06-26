DOH chief bubuo ng advisory council para sa isyu ng nurses

Watch more on iWantTFC

May alok na libreng board review ang isang review center sa mga nursing graduate na kasalukuyang nagtatrabaho sa mga pampubliko at pribadong ospital at nais makapasa sa board exam. Bubuo naman si Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa ng isang advisory council para tugunan ang mga isyung hinaharap ng nursing profession, tulad ng brain drain. Nagpa-Patrol, Willard Cheng. TV Patrol, Lunes, 26 Hunyo 2023