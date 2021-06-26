‘Not drunk with power’: Ex-spox recalls PNoy's countdown calendar to end of term

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Former Malacañang spokesperson Edwin Lacierda on Saturday said former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III lived up to the promises he committed to the public during his term in office and was not drunk with power.

Lacierda said the commitment and the fact that Aquino did not abuse his position are the things that he would like the public to remember him by.

“Nakakalungkot ngayong wala na sa atin si Pangulong Aquino lahat lumalabas ang accomplishments kasi for the past 6 years medyo na-demonize si pangulong Aquino, binabalewala ang kaniyang accomplishments. Pero ngayon nakikita natin lumalabas 'yan,” Lacierda said in an interview on TeleRadyo on Saturday morning.

The only son of Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. and former president Corazon Aquino, the former president died on Thursday morning due to renal disease secondary to diabetes. He will be laid to rest on Saturday at the Manila Memorial Park.

Aquino served as the Philippines’ 15th president from 2010 until 2016.

Lacierda recalled how Aquino would count down to the days of the end of his term.

“Just to show you that the president was not drunk with power, meron kaming kalendaryo na araw-araw pinupunit. Ang idea behind that calendar, to show that power is transitory and with the power that you have in that 6 years, use it wisely, use it for the benefit of the people. 'Yun po ang mensaheng ibinibigay sa amin ni Pangulong Aquino at sabihing 'wag tayong maging selfish sa power and we have to use in the short span of time na 6 years,” he said.

(Just to show you that the president was not drunk with power, we have a calendar from where we tear a sheet off every day. The idea behind that calendar was to show that power is transitory and with the power that you have in that 6 years, use it wisely, use it for the benefit of the people. That was the message of President Aquino to us and said let’s not be selfish with power and we have to use in the short span of time of 6 years.)

COOL UNDER PRESSURE, DATA-DRIVEN PERSON

Lacierda said he never saw Aquino become agitated in crisis situations.

“He was cool under pressure. Hindi mo siya makikitang (You won't see him) agitated. He was very deliberate in making decisions,” he said.

He added that Aquino was very objective in handling a problem and doesn’t allow objectivity to get in the way.

“'Yung bottomline sa kanya, dapat before I make a decision dapat may data ako. Importante kung anong klaseng problema 'yan, dapat may hard facts to base his decisions from. Hindi pwedeng gut feel subjected. Data driven ang kanyang approach sa solutions to any problem in government,” he recalled.

(The bottomline for him is that before I make a decision there should be data, hard facts to base his decisions from. It can’t be gut feel, subjected. He was data driven in his approach to any problem in government.)

- TeleRadyo 26 June 2021

