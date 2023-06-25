Home  >  News

Seafarers binigyang-pugay ni Marcos Jr. sa 'Day of the Seafarer'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 25 2023 08:35 PM

Binigyang-diin ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang kahalagahan ng unconventional warfare strategy sa paghaharap sa mga komplikadong bantang kinahaharap ngayon ng Pilipinas. Nagpasalamat din siya sa mga Pinoy seaman na nagdiriwang ngayon ng "Day of the Seafarer." Nagpa-Patrol, Katrina Domingo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 25 Hunyo 2023. 

