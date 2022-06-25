Home  >  News

Pagharang ng NTC sa higit 30 websites, walang basehan: legal experts

Posted at Jun 25 2022 07:15 PM

Nais imbestigahan ni incoming National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos ang naging basehan ni National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon sa pagpapaharang sa National Telecommunications Commission sa halos 30 websites. Ayon sa legal experts, wala itong basehan at hindi maaaing idamay ang mga sinsasabing affiliates sa mga grupong itinalaga o dinesignate ng NTF-ELCAC na mga terorista. Nagpa-Patrol, Mike Navallo. TV Patrol, Sabado, 25 Hunyo 2022. 
 

