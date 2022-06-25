DOLE, DMW aim to settle overlap in authority, says Ople

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Incoming Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople wants to come up with a joint agreement with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to prevent an overlap in authority.

Ople said she had talks with incoming Labor chief Bienvenido Laguesma to craft a joint department order that would lay clear which department has jurisdiction when OFW and labor concerns intersect.

"Kanino kukuha ng order, kasi doon nagkaproblema. Sino ba susundin namin? ’Yun aayusin namin ’yon," she told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo on Saturday.

In April, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and DOLE clashed on the deployment of Filipino workers to Saudi Arabia, creating confusion among workers.

Outgoing DMW Secretary Abdullah Mama-o, at the time, insisted that he had already lifted the ban on the deployment, but DOLE chief Silvestre Bello said the newly created agency still has no power to remove the ban.

President Rodrigo Duterte in December 2021 approved the creation of DMW, a department dedicated solely to the welfare of migrant workers and Filipinos abroad.

—TeleRadyo, June 25, 2022