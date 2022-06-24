Home  >  News

ANC

Carpio welcomes scrapping of PH-China joint oil exploration talks

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 25 2022 01:12 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The scrapping of Philippine-China talks on joint oil exploration in the West Philippine Sea was welcomed by retired Philippine magistrate Antonio Carpio. The former associate justice who previously helped win a landmark arbitral case against China believes the Philippine government's move avoided a possible violation of the Constitution. Willard Cheng has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 24, 2022
Read More:  Antonio Carpio   West Philippine Sea   Philippine China   joint oil exploration   Constitution  