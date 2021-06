Public viewing for Aquino's remains held in Ateneo

Watch more in iWantTFC

The public got a final chance to view the urn holding the cremated remains of the late former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III. The public viewing ends tonight. It began Friday morning with common folk forming long lines at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City to pay their last respects to the country's 15th President. Former and current government officials joined Catholic Church leaders at a mass for the leader known as PNoy. Willard Cheng has more in tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 25, 2021