Iloilo City ikinatuwa pagsama sa lungsod sa mga mabibigyan ng dagdag bakuna

Posted at Jun 25 2021 04:33 PM

Malaking pasalamat ng lokal na pamahalaan ng Iloilo sa pagsama sa lungsod sa mga lugar na bibigyan ng prayoridad sa bakuna kontra COVID-19. Sa panayam sa TeleRadyo Biyernes ng umaga, sinabi ni Mayor Jerry Treñas na natutuwa siya at kabilang ang kanilang lungsod sa 10 mga lugar na bibigyan ng karagdagang supply ng bakuna lalo’t hindi pa dumarating ang kanilang mga biniling bakuna.

