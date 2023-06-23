Home  >  News

Marcos Jr. to DPWH: Usher 'golden age of infrastructure' in PH

Posted at Jun 24 2023 01:03 AM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants the public works and highways to lead the way ushering in what he calls the "Golden Age of Infrastructure." For the President, infrastructure projects should be inclusive and stand the test of time. Joyce Balancio reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 23, 2023
