Negosasyon sa joint oil, gas exploration sa West PH Sea ipinatigil ni Duterte

Posted at Jun 24 2022 07:47 PM

Umatras na ang Pilipinas sa usapan kasama ang China para maghanap ng pagkukuhanan ng langis sa West Philippine Sea. Ayon kay Foreign Affairs secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., hindi papayag ang Pilipinas na malabag ang Saligang Batas. Nagpa-Patrol, Willard Cheng. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 24 Hunyo 2022. 

