MANILA — All of the four Filipino sailors in a Korean ship were safe after a Taiwan vessel supposedly collided with their vehicle in the Pacific waters, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said Friday.

OWWA Administrator Hans Cacdac said the Pinoys are currently in quarantine in Taiwan after being rescued in Solomon Islands. The sea mishap happened earlier this month, based on local reports.

"They are now in quarantine sa Taiwan hotel and as of last night, pinuntahan sila ng ating POLO welfare officer, binigyan ng food assistance kasi medyo may special order request sila sa food and some other basic necessities," said Cacdac in a public briefing.

OWWA, he said, is continuously monitoring the situation. The Pinoys may go home next week.