MMDA clearing roads in preparation for Bongbong inauguration

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Friday said it is already clearing alternate routes for trucks as part of the preparations for President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.'s inauguration at the National Museum on June 30.

“Meron na tayong pagsisimula ng pagasara sa 27, June 27, ito yung ano na ‘to, yung rehearsals na gagawin, kaya magkakaroon ng pagsasara dyan, dyan mismo sa Padre Burgos sa kung saan yung main activity area natin ano, pati yung Plaza Dilao madadamay din,” said MMDA Task Force Special Operations Edison “Bong” Nebrija.

(Roads will be closed starting June 27, these are for the rehearsals. So we ill close Padere Burgos, and even Plaza Dilao will be affected.)

“Dyan sa Manila near the periphery of the National Museum, yan po yung ciniclear namin, ang alternate routes po natin dyan will be the Taft Avenue, yan po ici-clear namin yan. Yung part ng Roxas Boulevard very minimal naman, ang tinitingnan na lang po namin dyan yung mga illegally parked,” he said.

(Near the periphery of the National Museum, we are clearing that. The alternate route for that will be Taft Avenue, we are clearing that. Roxas Boulevard will require minimal clearing work, we're only looking at the illegally parked vehicles there.)

“And then ang main concern po namin is yung truck route, yung manggagaling sa Osmena to Quirino to Lacson to Yuseco Capulong then lalabas sa R-10. Napakasikip po ng lugar na yan, ang dami pong obstruction dyan. Ang daming illegally parked vehicles atsaka yung mga truck, yung mga container po dyan po nakatengga yung iba kaya po kini-clear iniisa-isa na po namin yan.”

“Last week pa inaaraw-araw na po namin ang pagki-clear dyan,” he said.

(Our main concern is the truck route that passes from Osmena to Quirino to Lacson to Yuseco then Capulong then R-10. These streets are very tight because there are a lot of obstructions, a lot of illegally parked vehicles, and containers of trucks. We have been clearing these roads every single day.)

The Philippine National Police has said that thousands of cops will be deployed to secure Marcos’ inauguration.

--TeleRadyo, 24 June 2022