Incoming Marcos admin urged to address transport woes

MANILA — A group of mobility practitioners is calling on the incoming administration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to address the country's festering public transportation problem.

Ira Cruz, director of AltMobility PH, said in order for the public to consider mass public transportation system as their mode of transit, it has to be "efficient and reliable".

"First of all, we need to address the public transportation sector," he told ANC's "Rundown" Friday.

"There are a lot of reforms we've mentioned time and again that are coming up as very urgent at this point, with the decreasing supply or shortage of public transportation and the increasing price of fuel."

Marcos Jr. has chosen former Philippine Airlines president and chief operating officer Jaime Bautista to take the helm of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

AltMobility PH welcomed Bautista's appointment to the DOTr, saying the latter's experience in airline operations could come in handy.

"The airline industry is very particular about feedback. I'm hoping that this is the kind of culture he can reinforce as he joins the Department of Transportation," Cruz said.

"The kind of culture who would listen to customers, in this case, the general commuting public in order to improve the mobility or the transportation sector in the country."

Cruz said his group and other civil society organizations hope to meet with Bautista to brief the next Transportation chief about the country's transportation problems.

"We can also share our thoughts with him in terms of how to solve and improve the very fundamental issues we're suffering right now," he said.

In an earlier statement, the AltMobility PH urged the Marcos administration to appoint the next Transport chief and heads of its attached agencies who "have demonstrated genuine empathy and concern for prioritizing the basic transportation needs of Filipinos."

"We need leaders who will break the cycle of focusing on infrastructure projects intended to benefit only private vehicles while overlooking the needs of commuters, pedestrians, and cyclists," the group has said.

"We need leaders who will actively support and swiftly respond to transport-related crises such as public transport supply shortages and increasing oil prices."