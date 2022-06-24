Watch more News on iWantTFC

Maraming hamon ang sasaluhin at inaasahang tutugunan ng mga susunod na mamumuno sa Department of Transportation at iba pang kaugnay na ahensiya. Pero marami ring plano at malalaking proyekto ang nakalinyang isasagawa para maibsan ang mga isyu sa transportasyon. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 24 Hunyo 2022.