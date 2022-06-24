Home  >  News

Traffic, dagdag-pasahe, oil price hikes: Mga hamon sa transport officials

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 24 2022 09:11 PM

Maraming hamon ang sasaluhin at inaasahang tutugunan ng mga susunod na mamumuno sa Department of Transportation at iba pang kaugnay na ahensiya. Pero marami ring plano at malalaking proyekto ang nakalinyang isasagawa para maibsan ang mga isyu sa transportasyon. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 24 Hunyo 2022. 

