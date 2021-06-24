Home  >  News

Palace flags fly at half-mast for PNoy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 24 2021 04:23 PM

All flags at Malacañan Palace flew at half-mast Thursday afternoon in honor of former President Benigno Aquino III, who succumbed to renal disease secondary to diabetes, a state television network said. 
