Fr. Tito Caluag on Aquino: 'Walang corrupt, walang mahirap' dream worth keeping

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Father Tito Caluag, one of the close friends of the Aquino family, offered a simple prayer for former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III who passed away on Thursday.

Fr. Calaug, who was a senior to Aquino at the Ateneo de Manila University, described the former president as a simple, but funny person.

“He was a regular person and at times very funny. But a very quiet person. Walang kayabang-yabang and very simple person. With all the trappings of wealth and power given his family background and situation, you don’t see that in him. That doesn’t affect him,” he said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

Fondly called Noynoy by family and friends, Aquino was swept into power in 2010 following the death of his mother, former president Corazon “Cory” Aquino in 2009.

Aquino, 61, passed on Thursday, just 5 years after he stepped down from office. His immediate family has yet to formally announce his passing as of posting.



“Yung pangarap ni PNoy na ‘kung walang corrupt, walang mahirap’ is something worth keeping and worth remembering,” said Fr. Caluag.

The chaplain of ABS-CBN also credited the many sacrifices that Aquino family—from the father, the mother, down to the son—has given to the country.

“Itong pamilyang ito hindi perpekto. Walang perpekto sa atin, pero ang daming ibinigay ng pamilyang ito sa ating bansa. Yun ang hindi natin mapagkakaila,” he said.

- TeleRadyo 24 June 2021