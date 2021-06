Ex-President Noynoy Aquino passes away at 61

Watch more in iWantTFC

Tributes pour in for the late former Philippine president Benigno Aquino III who passed away Thursday morning at age 61.

An overnight vigil for the country's 15th president has begin at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City.

His ashes will be brought Friday to a church at the Ateneo de Manila University campus in Quezon City for a memorial mass.

He will be interred the next day beside his parents, democracy icons Ninoy and Cory Aquino at the Manila Memorial Park.

Shock and grief met news of the passing of Aquino, who had largely stayed out of the public eye after his presidency ended in 2016. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 24, 2021