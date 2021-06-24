140 pamilya apektado sa sunog sa Commonwealth, QC

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA—Tinatayang nasa 140 pamilya ang nawalan ng tirahan matapos sumiklab ang apoy sa isang residential area sa Barangay Commonwealth sa Quezon City, madaling araw ng Huwebes.

Natupok ng apoy na nagsimula mga alas-3 ng madaling araw ang nasa 70 mga bahay sa Maria Corazon Street sa Doña Carmen Subdivision.

Tumagal ng 2 oras ang sunog bago tuluyang maapula ng mga bombero.

Electrical fire ang itinuturo ng awtoridad na pinagmulan ng sunog.

Kasalukuyang nasa katabing kapilya at covered court ng barangay ang mga pamilyang nasunugan. Naghihintay rin sila ng tulong mula sa barangay at lokal na pamahalaan para sa pagkain, damit, hygiene kits, at face mask. — TeleRadyo 24 Hunyo 2021