Pinangalanan na ng kampo ni President-elect Bongbong Marcos ang susunod na mamumuno sa Department of Transportation at iba pang opsisyal nito. Nagtungo naman sa Cavite si Marcos para pasalamatan ang mga supporter at humingi ng tulong para sa kaniyang papasok na administrasyon. Nagpa-Patrol, Katrina Domingo. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 23 Hunyo 2022