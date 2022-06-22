Home  >  News

PNP inspects National Museum ahead of Marcos inauguration

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 23 2022 12:56 AM

Security preparations continued at the National Museum of the Philippines, the venue of the June 30 inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. The Philippine Coast Guard is also deploying its personnel. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 22, 2022
