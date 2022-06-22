Home  >  News

Hospitals start administering booster shots for immunocompromised minors aged 12-17

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 23 2022 01:06 AM

Several hospitals have begun rolling out COVID-19 booster shots for immunocompromised minors. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 22, 2022
ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   coronavirus   vaccination   pediatric vaccination   booster shot  