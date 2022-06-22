Home  >  News

Gov’t blocks access to websites with alleged communist ties

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 23 2022 12:51 AM

The government blocked dozens of websites with alleged links to the communist movement, a move by the National Security Council that drew condemnation from progressive and media groups. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 22, 2022
 
