P1-B halaga ng mga nasabat na droga sinunog ng PDEA sa Cavite

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 23 2021 01:31 PM

MAYNILA - Tinatayang nasa P1 bilyong halaga ng ilegal na droga ang nakatakdang sunugin ngayong Miyerkoles ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) sa isang pasilidad sa Cavite.

May isang malaking chamber ang naturang pasilidad kung saan doon ipapasok ang bulto-bultong shabu at iba pang droga na nakumpiska sa iba-ibang anti-drug operations na isinagawa ng PDEA.

Kasama na doon ang mga ebidensiya mula sa mga sinalakay na drug laboratories, gaya ng liquid na mga kemikal at iba pang nakumpiskang gamit sa paggawa ng ilegal na droga.

Ayon sa PDEA, nasa halos 1,000 kilo ng ilegal na droga at isang daang litro ng liquid chemicals ang nakatakdang sunugin ngayong araw.

Nauna nang nanawagan si PDEA Chief Wilkins Villanueva na sana ay mapabilis ang pag-release ng destruction order ng mga korte at gawing prayoridad ang pagsusunog ng droga lalo sa mga kasong may ebidensiyang nasa limang kilong droga pataas.

Nasa apat na beses kada taon isinasagawa ng PDEA ang drug destruction bilang patunay anila na walang naibabalik o nare-recycle na ilegal na droga.

- TeleRadyo 23 Hunyo 2021
 

