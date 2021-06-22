Northern Mindanao Medical Center ready to send ventilators to hospitals in need

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—The Northern Mindanao Medical Center in Cagayan de Oro City remains full but is expecting fewer COVID-19 cases this week, its chief said Wednesday.

The hospital is "coping with the surge" for the past two weeks, said Dr. Jose Chan.

"We're expecting a lower number of cases already starting this week as we can see there's lesser cases in the emergency room that are awaiting admission in COVID areas," Chan told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

"We’re still full and I think it’s the same for other hospitals in the city."

The hospital is ready to deploy ventilators to other medical facilities in need, Chan added.

The city has recorded 10,210 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, of which 696 were active infections and 148 were deaths, according to heath department data.